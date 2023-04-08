Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,744,052.94 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

nCino Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 116,239 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

