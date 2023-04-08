Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Macquarie from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.