First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

