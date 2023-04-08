Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CARR opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

