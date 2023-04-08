Morgan Stanley Lowers Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $32.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

