Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $90.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

