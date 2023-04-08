Morgan Stanley Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $17.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Navient by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Navient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Navient by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

