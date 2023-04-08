PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.11.

PACW stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

