AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.81. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

