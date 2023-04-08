Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Sells $4,087,642.75 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $4,087,642.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,479.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $205.55 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $206.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.