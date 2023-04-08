Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) SVP Sells 60,019 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.41. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

