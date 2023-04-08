AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $15,612,300.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

