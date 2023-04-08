StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.