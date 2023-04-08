StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Xperi Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
