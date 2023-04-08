Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

WVVI stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.