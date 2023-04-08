Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
