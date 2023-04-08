Wells Fargo & Company Trims UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Target Price to $85.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

