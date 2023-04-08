TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $22.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. Guggenheim raised shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Down 5.4 %

TPIC stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.