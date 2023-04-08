Udemy’s (UDMY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $81,986.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,770 shares of company stock valued at $902,289 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Udemy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

