TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.