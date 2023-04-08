Head-To-Head Comparison: Hour Loop (HOUR) versus Its Peers

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hour Loop to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -19.74% -6.79% Hour Loop Competitors -15.04% -48.85% -10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -47.50 Hour Loop Competitors $17.63 billion -$174.47 million -12.33

Analyst Ratings

Hour Loop’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hour Loop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1155 3488 49 2.70

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Hour Loop’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hour Loop competitors beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.