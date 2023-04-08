StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

CBFV stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.