Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

RENT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $59,655.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,287.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

