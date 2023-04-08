Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $71.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

WGO stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

