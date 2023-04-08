Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Head-To-Head Survey

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 12.40% 17.08% 10.51% Nuvalent N/A -26.81% -25.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nuvalent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvalent has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Nuvalent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvalent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.73%. Nuvalent has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.58%. Given Nuvalent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvalent is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Nuvalent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $316.61 million 1.32 $35.64 million $3.02 10.55 Nuvalent N/A N/A -$81.85 million ($1.64) -14.54

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvalent. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Nuvalent on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

