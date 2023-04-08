Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) versus Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Financial Contrast

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Meridian and Partners Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million 2.05 $9.68 million $2.77 7.58 Partners Bancorp $67.86 million 2.14 $13.61 million $0.76 10.61

Analyst Recommendations

Partners Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partners Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prime Meridian and Partners Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Prime Meridian pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Partners Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Partners Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Partners Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Partners Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 29.63% 14.82% 1.15% Partners Bancorp 20.06% 9.99% 0.82%

About Prime Meridian

(Get Rating)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Partners Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.