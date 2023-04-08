Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) versus Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Financial Contrast

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Incyte has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Incyte and Data Knights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 7 6 0 2.36 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Incyte currently has a consensus price target of $85.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Incyte’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

This table compares Incyte and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 10.03% 11.45% 8.72% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Incyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incyte and Data Knights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $3.39 billion 4.96 $340.66 million $1.52 49.68 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million $0.03 357.67

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Incyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data Knights Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Incyte beats Data Knights Acquisition on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

