W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WPC opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

