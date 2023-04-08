Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

VSAT stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.26). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,573. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,428 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Viasat by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after buying an additional 365,762 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

