Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $18.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

