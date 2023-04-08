Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $17.50

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Warby Parker Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.87.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the period.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
