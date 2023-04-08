Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.5 %

BSAC opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.