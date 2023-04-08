Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of analysts have commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

