Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price at $12.43

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.33 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

