Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT at $23.86

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power Company Profile

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.