Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

