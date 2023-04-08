Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.78). The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

ADVM stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.