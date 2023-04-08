FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.7 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

AA opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,592,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

