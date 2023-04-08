FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Primo Water Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Primo Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

