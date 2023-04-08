Brokers Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.75.
CAE Trading Up 1.4 %
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
