Brokers Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

CAE stock opened at C$31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$35.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.55.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

