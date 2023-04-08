Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Comcast Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

