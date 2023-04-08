Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.