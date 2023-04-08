FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Bulk Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

