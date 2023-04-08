Brokers Issue Forecasts for BHP Group Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.36. The consensus estimate for BHP Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at $59.96 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $609,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.