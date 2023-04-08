DA Davidson Comments on BayCom Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BayCom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

BayCom Stock Performance

BayCom Increases Dividend

Shares of BCML opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. BayCom has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of BayCom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BayCom by 198.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 536,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BayCom by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

