CAE Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million.

CAE Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.30 on Thursday. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. CWM LLC grew its position in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.