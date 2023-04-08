CAE Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million.
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.30 on Thursday. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. CWM LLC grew its position in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
