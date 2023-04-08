Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE GNK opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares in the company, valued at $448,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $43,937.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

