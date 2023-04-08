FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $10.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.40. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

