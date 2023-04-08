Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.
Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Marathon Digital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Stories
