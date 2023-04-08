Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Marathon Digital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

