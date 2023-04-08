Brokers Set Expectations for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

