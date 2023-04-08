Head-To-Head Comparison: Local Bounti (LOCL) versus Its Competitors

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Local Bounti to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.37 Local Bounti Competitors $1.66 billion $21.77 million 0.16

Local Bounti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.67% -16.18%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s rivals have a beta of -24.13, meaning that their average share price is 2,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 98 169 488 23 2.56

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 506.51%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Local Bounti rivals beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.